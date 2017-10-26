Blustery weather heading into the last weekend in October

We’re tracking some changing weather across Northeast Kansas. Today will be one of those classic Kansas days we all like to make jokes about – it’ll FEEL like two completely different seasons between the morning and the afternoon. It’s pretty mild to start the day with temps in the 50s. Count on those warm south winds through midday – gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. However, the arctic cold front (the one we’ve been talking about for 10+ days now) slides in before you even leave the office later today. In fact, all of Northeast Kansas will have bitterly cold north winds prior to 4pm. That means our high temperatures will happen early this afternoon and then those temperatures plummet even before the sun goes down. If you’re headed to any of the high school football playoff games tonight – bundle up! Temperatures will be falling quickly this evening and those northerly winds will be howling between 30 and 40 mph!

We’ll really feel the effects of the coldest air mass we’ve had since April, tomorrow and throughout the upcoming weekend. Plan on some more frost tomorrow morning, as temperatures fall close to the freezing mark (32°). Believe it or not, daytime temperatures on Friday won’t get any warmer than 45°. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 65° – so we’ll be some 20°+ below that seasonal standard tomorrow. That 75° high we had just yesterday will be nothing but a distant memory by tomorrow. We still have HIGH CONFIDENCE for hard freezes over the weekend. Morning temperatures on Saturday AND Sunday will be in the 20s. Do what you can with any late season plants you might have. Make sure to water them before you go to bed and cover them up with towels and blankets – but there aren’t any guarantees when temps dip that far below freezing. Hopefully the frigid air this weekend can kill off a bunch of the bugs, though. We’re talkin’ about you – oak mites, ticks and mosquitoes!

It’s worth mentioning that the overall weather pattern looks VERY DRY. In fact, you can bet on starry night and sun-filled days through early next week! Some of the longer range computer models try to spit some moisture our direction by Halloween night (late next Tuesday), but it’s far too early to pinpoint any of those precipitation chances. Notice our specific word choice too – precipitation. Depending on the amount of moisture (doesn’t look like much right now) and the time of day – we could see a possible rain/snow mix by the middle of next week. It’s something we’re watching very closely, but it doesn’t really jive with the overall temperature pattern heading into November – so we’ll keep our eyes on things. Basically, by this time next week – we’ll actually be warming back up. In fact, afternoon temps for November 1st look to be in the 60s…right where they should be for this time of year! Stay tuned.

You’re in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the major cool-down funnels in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert