Foreign Relations Committee approves Brownback to ambassador job, now goes to full senate

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – A U.S. Senate foreign relations committee has approved Kansas Governor Sam Brownback’s nomination to become ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

President Donald Trump announced Brownback’s selection in July. He’ll run the State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom if his nomination is approved by the full senate.

“I appreciate the work and support of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and thank them for voting on my nomination favorably,” Brownback tweeted Thursday morning.

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) tweeted Thursday that the “Full Senate should not delay. Needs 2 get 2 work fighting rel. persecution.”

Brownback served in the U.S. Senate before his election as governor in 2010. Five years ago, he made Kansas an economic laboratory for the nation by aggressively cutting taxes. But if he’s confirmed by the full Senate, Brownback will leave office with his Kansas reputation in tatters and his home state an example of trickle-down economics that didn’t work.

Brownback’s departure would elevate current Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer as the next governor of Kansas.

The Associated Press contributed to this story