Fort Riley soldiers back home after being deployed to South Korea

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Riley are now back home after being deployed to South Korea for nearly a year.

Thursday morning was filled with lots of hugs, tears of joy and excitement now that 400 soldiers are back home safely. After nine months overseas, soldiers were welcomed home with a ceremony.

Back in February, troops were sent overseas to fight alongside South Korea as part of the United States’ alliance with the country.

It’s too early to tell if the soldiers will be redeployed anytime soon. As for the mission in South Korea, KSNT News was told it was a success.

The next two days soldiers will be spending time with their friends and family and getting adjusted to life back in America before they continue more training.

