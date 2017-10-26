Jefferson County Sheriff identifies suspect and victims in double murder suicide

Related Coverage Man shoots self after killing 2 in Jefferson County

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two victims and the one suspect killed in a double murder suicide Wednesday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig identified the victims as Penny J. Nelson, 64, and James V. Chavez, 61, a neighbor of Penny Nelson.

The suspect was identified as Harlan T. Gleason, 66, brother of Penny Nelson.

The deadly shooting was first reported Wednesday afternoon just before 3:00 in the 3200 block of Detlor Rd., just north of U.S. Highway 24 in Jefferson County.

Herrig said Jefferson County EMS and Kaw Township First Responders arrived at a home at 3222 Detlor Road in rural Grantville where they found the bodies of Nelson and Gleason and called law enforcement.

Gleason’s body was later found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and The Jefferson County Detectives are finishing up with processing of the crime scene Thursday.

Herrig tells KSNT News the case still under Investigation.