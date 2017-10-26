Kansas State 2018 Football Schedule Announced

Courtesy: Kansas State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Highlighted by a September 8 home game with SEC opponent Mississippi State, K-State’s 2018 football schedule is now complete with the Wildcats hosting seven games at Bill Snyder Family Stadium beginning September 1.

The Wildcats will open the season with three-straight home games before hitting the road for Big 12 play. The 2018 season will see the Cats host four Big 12 opponents at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech and KU.

“I have heard from many of our fans about their desire to make plans as early as possible for future football games, and we are pleased to announce our full 2018 schedule which includes seven games at Bill Snyder Family Stadium – four Big 12 matchups and three straight non-conference games to open the season,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “I have been so impressed by our gameday atmosphere and fan support this year, and I know the K-State Nation will be in full force not only the rest of this current season but also in 2018. We have some of the best fans in the country, and I know they look forward to an exciting home schedule, which features Mississippi State from the SEC and Big 12 opponents Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech and Kansas.”

Following the 10th-annual K-State Family Reunion against South Dakota on September 1, the Cats will host the Bulldogs on September 8 for the first time in program history before wrapping up non-conference play on September 15 against UTSA.

The Big 12 portion of the schedule begins with the Cats heading to West Virginia on September 22 before hosting Texas on September 29.

Following a trip to Baylor on October 6, K-State will host Oklahoma State on October 13 before a bye week on October 20 and a road game at Oklahoma on October 27. The month of November will begin with a trip to TCU followed by consecutive home games against KU (November 10) and Texas Tech (November 17). The Cats will then wrap up the regular season November 24 at Iowa State.

2018 Big 12 Championship will be played December 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the top-two teams in the regular season standings squaring off.

Ticket prices and options, in addition to individual game promotions and events, will be announced at a later time.

2018 K-State Football Schedule

Sept. 1 vs. South Dakota

Sept. 8 vs. Mississippi State

Sept. 15 vs. UTSA

Sept 22 at West Virginia

Sept. 29 vs. Texas

Oct. 6 at Baylor

Oct. 13 vs. Oklahoma State

Oct. 20 BYE

Oct. 27 at Oklahoma

Nov. 3 at TCU

Nov. 10 vs. Kansas

Nov. 17 vs. Texas Tech

Nov. 24 at Iowa State