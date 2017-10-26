Local police chief arrested for domestic battery

By Published: Updated:

GRANDVIEW PLAZA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local police chief has been arrested for domestic battery and criminal restraint.

Accordign to Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf, officers responded to Grandview Plaza Sunday for a report of a disturbance. During the investigation, Grandview Plaza Police Chief Shawn Peirano was arrested.

Wolf said this is an active and ongoing investigation and their office would not comment further on the investigation. The sheriff’s office said no updates will be made until the investigation is complete.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s