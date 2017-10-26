Poachers face jail time, fines for killing deer in Kansas

By Published:
Courtesy: Kansas Department of Wildlife

PRATT, Kan. (AP) – Two 20-year-old Missouri hunters have been sentenced to 60 days in county jail and ordered to pay $18,200 in fines for poaching deer in Kansas.

Pratt County Attorney Tracey Beverlin said in a news release that Hunter Bottcher, of Otterville, Missouri, and Samuel Hawieson, of Sedalia, also must pay $4,361 in restitution.

The two pleaded guilty Tuesday to seven hunting violations including criminal hunting, hunting with an artificial light and illegally taking trophy big game deer

The two men’s hunting licenses were suspended in 47 states. Their hunting equipment and two illegally obtained deer heads were confiscated.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s