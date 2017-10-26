Teenage shooting victim walks into Topeka hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting after a teenage boy walked into the emergency room of a hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.

According to police, around 1:00 a.m. the 16-year-old arrived at the hospital in a private car with a wound to his hand. The teenager said he was shot and robbed in the 3200 block of SE 6th. near the Reser’s Fine Foods Potato Plant.

His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police said the victim was engaging in an internet sales action when he was shot. Authorities were told the transaction involved phones but have not been able to confirm that due to the victim being uncooperative. The suspect is described as a white male with long brown/blonde hair. The victim said the suspect fled from the scene in a van.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

KSNT News will update this story as soon as we learn more information.