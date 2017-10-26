Topeka gets $300,000 from EPA

TOPEKA, Kan. – (KSNT) The Environmental Protection Agency presented the City of Topeka with a check for $300,000 Thursday. It’s part of the EPA’s Brownsfields program. The program gives grants to inspect areas for hazardous materials and grants to help pay for the clean-up of those materials. The money the EPA gave Topeka will pay for 12 inspections.

The city will use some of those inspections to access property it owns, and give the rest of the inspections to owners of private property. The city’s goal is to remove or restore old buildings and revitalize the waterfront area near the North Topeka Arts District.

If the inspections show that areas need environmental cleanup, the city can apply for a clean-up grant from the EPA. EPA Region 7 Principal Deputy Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp said the agency doesn’t only focus on environmental protection, but also restoration.

“When we talk about environmental protection, this is actually the environmental revitalization part of what we do at the agency,” Stepp said. “It’s our chance to come in with a white hat, and talking about the future and how can we fix what happened in the past. And, turn it around into incredible opportunities in the future.”

Topeka Mayor Larry Wolgast said the grant will help revitalize the waterfront area.

“They’re looking at the area north of the Kansas River,” Mayor Wolgast said. “And it is a significant step so that there can be development. It’s helpful to the local economy.”

The city is planning to inspect buildings near the Great Overland Station. The buildings sit on an area the city plans to develop into a park that memorializes Topeka’s history as part of the Oregon Trail.