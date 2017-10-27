AAA provides emergency car kit advice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – AAA Kansas suggests people put together emergency car kits as cold weather approaches. AAA Kansas’ spokesperson, Jennifer Haugh, recommends people put items in their car that will help them if their car breaks down.

Some things she suggests are drinking water, a first aid kit, snacks, traction mats or abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter), a snow shovel, blankets, extra warm clothing, a flashlight, flares of traffic triangles and a basic toolkit.

“In the case of an emergency, then you have these things to be prepared to get yourself out of the situation, or at least survive the situation until help arrives,” Haugh said.

AAA responded to 102,761 calls in Kansas last year. Around 18,000 of those calls were for dead batteries. Haugh said people should also have their cars routinely maintained.

Part of that maintenance includes cleaning battery posts, replacing worn windshield-wiper blades, cleaning grime or clouding from lenses and examining tires for tread depth.