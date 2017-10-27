American Heart Association BetterU Week 3

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) It’s week 3 of KSNT News Morning Anchor Brittany Moore’s BetterU Challenge with the American Heart Association. Maintaining a balanced lifestyle, professionally and personally, is always a challenge.

There never seems to be enough hours in the day. Angel Zimmerman is a local lawyer and the winner of Topeka’s 2016 Women of Influence Mentor Award. In a book chapter she authored for the American Bar Association, she discusses the importance of TIME, an acronym she taught the group.

“Each of the letters representing something that can help yourself out. T is for team in order to manage your time you need to have a team. And then you have to have initiative. And managing your time. Making sure you understand that minutes matter. And lastly is having enthusiasm. While you may not be able to create time, you can create energy,” says Zimmerman, co-chair of Go Red Topeka.

Angel has a whole slew of tips and easy acronyms, including W-I-N: What’s important now.