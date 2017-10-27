Bitterly cold weather chatters Northeast Kansas

We’re tracking bitterly cold weather all across Northeast Kansas today. In fact, this is the coldest air mass we’ve had since April! Temperatures won’t get much higher than 45° this afternoon, despite a ‘mix of sun and clouds’ overhead. But, that’s not the worst of it. Northwest winds will be roaring all day – making that 45° high, feel more like 35°. We call that a…wind chill. Yes, it’s not even Halloween and we’re talking about wind chills heading into the weekend. Grab your winter garb today because those aforementioned wind chills will be in the ‘teens’ and 20s through lunchtime! Brrrr! Winds will be gusting between 30 and 40 mph today, so hold onto your hats! Something else to consider – our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling. It’s now down to 65°. Remember the 70s we had yesterday? Well, high temperature today AND tomorrow will be some 20°+ BELOW that seasonal standard! What month is it again?

We alluded to it above, but we’re tracking some fairly dry weather across our neck of the woods, despite this major shift in the overall weather pattern. That means starry skies at night and sun-filled skies during the day. We’ll be watching for some increasing clouds early next week, but until then we’re just dry and tranquil. We’re still tracking hard freezes this weekend. Overnight temperatures will plummet into the 20s for Saturday AND Sunday mornings. If you have any late season vegetation that you’re trying to stretch out – be sure to water those plants and cover them up with towels/blankets before you go to bed. That will give them the best chance at living through the next couple nights. Highs will get back close to average (lower/middle 60s) by Sunday afternoon, but until then the freeze is on!

A couple of the longer range computer models are trying to bring a few rain chances our direction – some as early as Monday. It’s far too early and there’s way too much uncertainty at this time, to talk about those prospective rain chances in detail. But, we’ll keep our eyes on the skies (just in case) over the next few days. By Monday, daytime temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s so SNOW is unlikely. However, if we can get some moisture in any of the overnight periods next week…we could see our first few flakes of the season. Speaking of – the same computer models try to bring another meager rain/snow chance to the area on Wednesday too. Again – we’ll keep watching things and we’ll make changes to the extended forecast as we see fit, as the next few days unfold. It’s also worth mentioning that this arctic air is VERY DRY. In other words, there isn’t much moisture to work with. So even though a few computer models are getting antsy for some wintertime weather, our current conditions just aren’t favorable because of how dry the air is. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as this cold stretch of weather settles in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert