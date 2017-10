TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Eighteen four-legged furry vampires, pumpkins, sharks and other fun creatures took to the streets near downtown Topeka Friday morning.

The K-9 Obedience Training Center held a parade to show off some of their doggy costumes as part of their annual Halloween doggy daycare parade.

The daycare said they try and do at least one or two parties a month to entertain the dogs. They hope to have a parade next month for Thanksgiving, as well.