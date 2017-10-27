Football Frenzy 10/27/17

High school football scores and highlights from October 27, 2017:
Emporia 23 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 44
Hayden 35 Jeff West 28
Highland Park 16 KC Schlagle 57
Jackson Heights 14 Centralia 32
Junction City 28 Wichita West 21
KC Harmon 0 St. Thomas Aquinas 52
Lawrence 28 Blue Valley NW 27
Leavenworth 21 Shawnee Heights 40
McLouth 12 Jeff Co. North 58
Mill Valley 31 Seaman 7
Olpe 41 Lyndon 33
Topeka West 6 Maize 52
Troy 48 Horton 6
Wabaunsee 0 Doniphan West 58
Wamego 24 Hays 21
Washburn Rural 0 Garden City 7
Wichita East 0 Manhattan 21
Wichita North 6 Free State 69
Council Grove 14 Rossville 12
Hanover 54 Axtell 8
Herington 0 Burlingame 68
Holton 21 Santa Fe Trail 6
Lebo 58 MdCV 12
Marysville 26 Riley County 21
Maur Hill 47 ACCHS 8
Mission Valley 26 St. Marys 13
Nemaha Central 56 Hiawatha 0
Northern Heights 30 Chase County 6
Osage City 50 West Franklin 6
Perry-Lecompton 63 Oskaloosa 0
Pleasant Ridge 44 Maranatha 6
Rock Creek 28 Chapman 27
Royal Valley 0 Silver Lake 63
Sabetha 57 Riverside 0
Topeka High 61 Wichita South 0