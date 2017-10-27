Hiawatha prepares for their 103rd Halloween extravaganza

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) — The week is here and the city of Hiawatha is gearing up for their big Halloween parade this weekend. This also happens to be the oldest Halloween celebration in the nation. This year’s theme is “When Fairy Tales Turn to Scary Tales!”

Over the weekend hundreds will participate in tons of events. That includes a poster and pumpkin decorating contests plus a spooky wagon ride. On Halloween there’s a chili cook-off, the Halloween queen crowning and finally the evening grand parade. Organizers putting all of this on say there’s an end goal they want to reach.

“I personally believe that this could be huge,” Vice President of the Hiawatha Chamber, Kate Miller said. “Our goal is to try to make it become eventually the Halloween destination for the United States. With Halloween being such a big business now, I really think that that could be very positive for our town.”

The town also does a Halloween queen scholarship contest. This is for young women locally and will go towards the college of their choice. This year there are 15 candidates. The women must showcase their good grades and a talent.