How to stay warm at a football game

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local parent braved the cold weather to watch her son’s football game Friday.

“My eyes are running it’s so cold outside,” Jenny Walker said. “But yeah, we’ve all got Hayden gear with our son’s names and numbers on it, and we like to come out and support the team for sure.”

The owner of Einstein’s, an outdoor gear store in Topeka, suggested several pieces of clothing for people to wear when enduring Friday night lights in the cold.

He listed a winter jacket, a good hat, thermal underwear, warm socks, gloves and chemical hand-warmers.

Walker has her Hayden gear, as well as hand and foot warmers, but she’s counting on one more thing to keep her warm.

“Just the excitement of watching kids play,” she said.