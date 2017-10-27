Interim Police Chief Kramer to retire from the Topeka Police Department

Topeka, KS- Interim Topeka Police Chief Kris Kramer will be retiring from the Topeka Police Department effective November 3rd.

“There is no way to put into words the absolute honor it has been to serve this great community for over three decades. Throughout my career I have appreciated the support of my family, my community, the men and women of the Topeka Police Department and our City leaders,” said Interim Police Chief Kris Kramer. “There have been some changes in a personal situation in my life, and I feel that it is time for me to devote one hundred percent of my focus and effort into taking care of these circumstances.”

Kramer has served on the Topeka Police Department for thirty-two years. He began his career on March 25, 1985. During his time at the Topeka Police Department, Kramer served in various capacities including traffic, patrol and crime scene.

“The City of Topeka is thankful to Chief Kramer for his decades of service and his willingness to step into the role of Interim Police Chief,” said Deputy City Manager Doug Gerber. “Throughout his career Chief Kramer has demonstrated great leadership in serving and protecting our community. We wish him luck in his retirement.”

A new Interim Police Chief will be announced after Brent Trout starts as City Manager, so that he can have a decision in deciding who will be named as Interim Police Chief.

The search for a new Police Chief will begin soon and will be one of the top priorities of Mr. Trout.