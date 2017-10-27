Local family’s donkey goes missing, offers reward

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) — A local family is asking for the public’s help to find the donkey they’ve had for more than 20 years after it went missing.

Jane Adams, of Tecumseh, said she thinks someone stole him.

She said they just installed a new electric fence around their property, which makes wandering off nearly impossible.

Adams is even offering a $500 reward in return.

“Monetarily, he’s not worth that,” Adams said. “To us, though, he is. He’s this lady’s best friend.”

If you think you’ve seen the missing donkey, Adams asks you to contact her at (785) 554-8063.