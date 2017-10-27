Local neighborhood receives street revitalization

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka neighborhood is paving the way to revitalization with a historic look.

Those living in the area, along with city leaders, celebrated the completion of a brick replacement project this morning.

The street project took place on SW Clay St between 6th and 10th Streets in Central Topeka.

The project was supposed to be done with asphalt, but neighbors asked for the bricks to be re-laid.

It included fixing gutters, curb and the replacement of a water main with a larger pipe.

Money for the project came from the citywide half-cent sales tax.

