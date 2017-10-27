Oscar Mayer Weinermobile doing good in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some special visitors are making their way across the Midwest and they made a stop at KSNT News today.

The Oscar Mayer “Weinermobile” is looking to do a little good in the Capitol City. They’re teaming up with Harvesters Community Food Bank for a food drive at local Dillon’s locations this weekend.

The Weinermobile will be at the Dillons on SW 29th Street on Saturday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. The public can see it again at the Dillon’s on NW 25th Street on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Visitors can win a ride in the Weinermobile by donating a food item.