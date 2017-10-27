Quantum Health and Wellness Center hosts breast cancer event

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — A health and wellness center in Manhattan hosed a research event in support of breast cancer.

Women with breast cancer are likely to experience negative side effects in their reproductive organs. Quantum Health and Wellness Center has a plan to fix that — with a new treatment option called the MonaLisa Touch. But this medical breakthrough can’t be found anywhere else in northeast Kansas. The event is here to not only showcase the new treatment, but also discuss other ways to prevent breast cancer.

“Sixty-four million postmenopausal women have breast cancer or are currently being treated for breast cancer,” Dr. Suelyn Hall with the Quantum Health and Wellness Center said. “So this is a huge percentage of our population that actually need this kind of therapy.”

The event was at the Quantum Health and Wellness Center in Manhattan from 7:00 to 9:00. Anyone going was asked to wear pink.