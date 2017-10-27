Sentencing for Pattillo postponed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Sentencing is postponed for a man convicted of killing a Topeka man earlier this year.

Attorneys for Christopher Pattillo asked a judge to move the sentencing to Dec. 26. They said they need time to file motions in the case.

In July, Pattillo was convicted of murder, and four other charges, for the shooting death of Brian Miller in April of last year.

Prosecutors say Pattillo drove a van from which a gunman fired shots at two people.

The trial for a second suspect, De’Angelo Megle Martinez, ended with a deadlocked jury. Another trial is set for next year.