Shawnee County seeing increase in vehicle burglaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County officials report they are seeing an increase in vehicle burglaries throughout the county.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said many valuable items, including firearms, and jewelry, are being stolen from vehicles and that many of these vehicles have been left unlocked.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind people to secure weapons properly and remove valuables from vehicles.

“We encourage everyone to take the time to remove your property and secure your vehicles.”

According to the sheriff’s office, even when securing your vehicle, firearm and other valuables should never be left in plain sight or unattended.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries are asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-368-2200.