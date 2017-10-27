Topeka Zoo makes preparations for cold weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Preparing the animals at the Topeka Zoo for the season’s first major cool-down takes some work.

Zoo officials said most North American animals are used to this type of weather, but they still keep a close eye on them.

Tarps have been added to some habitats to block the wind, along with straw for bedding and heated water bowls.

The zoo has been preparing for the colder temperatures all week.

“The African animals, so your elephants, giraffes, hippopotamus, those animals, we do have to make sure that they’re inside during the cold weather like this which is fine,” said Animal Care Supervisor Shanna Simpson. “They have a huge space inside that’s heating and they’ll get a lot of attention from the keepers, then on the other hand you have the North American animals who are built for this kind of weather.”

They said federal regulations require every animal has an enclosed location where they can go to get out of the cold.