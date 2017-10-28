Cold mornings for this weekend

A cold start to the day will see temperatures only warm up into the upper 40s and lower 50s by this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will be the case for today, but cool northwesterly winds at 5 to 10 mph will help hinder any warmer temperatures.

A few clouds move in for tonight as winds go calm. Light winds and fairly clear skies will once again allow temperatures to fall back into the 20s and low 30s.

Sunday will see the return of more mild air across Northeast Kansas, due to a shift in the wind direction. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph, along with ample sunshine, will get temperatures back into the 60s. Some of the western areas could come close to hitting 70°.

That added warmth will be short lived though, as temperatures fall back into the 50s for Monday. For Halloween, prepare to incorporate an extra layer or two for costumes. Daytime highs will only climb into the 40s, before temperatures fall back into the 30s overnight.

There is a slight chance of some precipitation to move through as early as Tuesday afternoon. That would fall as rain, but could transition into the first wet snowflakes of the season late Tuesday night into the early morning hours of Wednesday. But as temperatures warm back into the 50s for Wednesday, any precipitation would transition back into rain.