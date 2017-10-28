Grapes and Grains tour now open for Shawnee County residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s called the Grapes and Grains tour, highlighting our local breweries and wineries.

The Crooked Post Winery is just one of the stops on the tour to have your favorite glass of wine.

“We just welcome people to just come and vacation here,” said owner Lori Henderson.

Their wine comes from more than 5,000 vines in their local vineyard, but you get more than a drink of wine at the Crooked Post.

“We enjoy teaching people the difference between Kansas wines, versus going to a liquor store,” Henderson said.

The “grains” part of the tour happens at places like the Happy Basset Brewing Company.

“I ended up building my own home brew system, from there, I was like ‘Yeah this is a really good hobby,'” the owner of the Happy Basset Eric Craver said. “I’m making pretty good beer, maybe I should make a career out of it.”

He said at the Happy Basset – brewing beer is all about being unique.

“Experimenting and trying new things and getting different flavors out of all the malts and hops you can have,” Craver said.

For the first time and only in November, Shawnee County residents can request a passport for the tour.

Once you get it stamped by all six sites, Visit Topeka will give you a free wine or beer glass.

To request your passport and see all six breweries and wineries, click here.