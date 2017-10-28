Hayden and Centralia win state, Washburn Rural takes third

By Published:

Topeka, KS- Volleyball state championships throughout Kansas today as teams from the viewing area tried to finish off their seasons with state championships.

In 4A-Division 2, the Hayden Wildcats took home the title taking down Nickerson 25-18, 25-23.

In 1A-Division 1, the Centralia volleyball team brought home a championship beating Coldwater-South Central 25-17, 26-24.

In 6A, the Washburn Rural Lady Blues took on Manhattan in the third-place game (highlights above).

In 3A, Nemaha Central lost out in the semifinal round and took fourth place overall.

