National project brings local impact

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new perspective in a bright blue trailer.

That’s the mission of the All of Us research project, traveling the country over 36-weeks.

Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the project rolled into the capital city October 27-28, ready to challenge Topekans to help shape the future of healthcare.

All of Us allows participants to get up close and personal with technology – allowing them to better ask questions and enroll in the landmark research project. When its all said and done, organizers hope to recruit 1 million volunteers who’s health data will advance research and improve healthcare for future generations.