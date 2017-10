RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department says they received a call about the discovery of a dead body in rural Riley County around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a the body of a middle-aged white female. Initial investigation revealed the subject was the victim of an apparent homicide.

The investigation is still ongoing, KSNT will update the story with more details as they become available.