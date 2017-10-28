Wichita State police say to expect tickets on campus

By Published:
Wichita State University (KSNW File photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Wichita State police say they plan to start writing tickets – rather than issuing verbal warnings – for traffic offenses on campus.

Beginning Nov. 1, bad driving habits like running stop signs will bring tickets and fines.

Police said in a news release the plan is designed to change the perception that driving violations are tolerated on campus, and to protect people from unnecessary accidents.

The department says it has received several complaints, particularly about drivers running stop signs and not yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks.

University affiliated citations can be appealed by students, staff and faculty. But another type of citation will be set in Sedgwick County Court, depending on the nature of the violation. Those citations generally will be written for people not connected to the university.

