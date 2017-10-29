Activists see marijuana as solution to opioid crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bleeding Kansas Advocates along with Americans for Safe Access are hosting vigils to honor people who die from opioid overdose. Around 90 people die from an opioid overdose each day.

Both organizations say medical cannabis is a solution to the national epidemic the president recently called a health emergency. Kelly Rippel helped Bleeding Kansas Advocates write a medical cannabis access bill for Kansas legislature to vote on. He said cannabis can help people addicted to opioids get free of their dependency.

“It has been proven to help wean people off other harder drugs, opioids being one of them,” Rippel said.

In a press release, Bleeding Kansas Advocates said cannabis alleviates chronic pain without the dangerous side effects of opioids.

The vigil in Topeka will be Wednesday from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. It will be at the intersection of 10th St. and Topeka Blvd.