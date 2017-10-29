Cold start leads into a noticeably warmer Sunday

We’re still looking at temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s as you head out the door this Sunday morning.

Sunday will see the return of more mild air across Northeast Kansas, due to a shift in the wind direction. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph, along with ample sunshine, will get temperatures back into the 60s. Some of the western areas could come cross into the low 70s for today.

Our next cold front will slide through later tonight, bringing additional cloud cover. That extra cloud cover will prevent temperatures from falling quite as much as they have the past couple nights with overnight lows in the 40s. That front will also bring the return of north and northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

40s may be as warm as some spots get for Monday though. Even though skies will gradually clear as the day progresses, cool north and northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph will prevent temperatures from warming up beyond the low 50s.

For Halloween, prepare to incorporate an extra layer or two if you’re heading out in costumes or for trick-or-treating. Daytime highs will only climb into the 40s, before temperatures fall back into the 30s overnight.

There is a slight chance of some precipitation to move through as early as Tuesday afternoon. That would fall as rain, but could transition into the first wet snowflakes of the season overnight Tuesday into the early morning hours of Wednesday. It’s a better chance for rain than even a few snowflakes, but it is a possibility.

Otherwise, Wednesday and the rest of the week will see high temperatures bouncing back and forth between the 50s and 60s.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Christina Reis