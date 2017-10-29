Jackson Co. Sheriff searching for man possibly armed with rifle

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe is possibly armed in the area of Holton on Sunday night.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, they are looking for Randall Hartman, 30, who was last seen leaving a domestic scene on Ohio St. in the city. Morse said he is possibly armed with a rifle. Hartman is described as a white male standing around 5’11” at 200 lbs., last seen wearing black sweats.

Authorities are asking the public to please stay inside with their doors locked while a search is ongoing in the city.