Kansas residents get 2nd chance to dissolve small town

By Published: Updated:

FREDERICK, Kan. (AP) – A tiny town in central Kansas is getting a second chance to vote itself out of existence after people in another community mistakenly cast ballots on the issue last year.

Residents in Frederick will get another chance Nov. 7 to decide the town’s future. Robert Root, acting mayor by law, told the Hutchinson News that the eight people left in town have committed to voting for disincorporation.

During the November 2016 election, election workers at the Eureka township voting precinct accidentally gave ineligible residents ballots with Frederick’s incorporation question.

Frederick once had 150 residents. It hasn’t set a budget in more than two years, which is required by state law.

