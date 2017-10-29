Topeka man arrested for auto burglary, felony theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested Saturday afternoon for auto burglary and felony theft.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened around 1:00 p.m. in rural Mayetta on Saturday. Within one hour, Todd Gordon Severt Jr, 30, was taken into custody by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at a Topeka pawn shop.

Severt was jailed on burglary and felony theft charges. The stolen property that was allegedly found in the possession of Severt was recovered.

Sheriff Tim Morse would like to remind the public not to leave valuables and firearms in vehicles, and make sure to remove keys and secure vehicles.