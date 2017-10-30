295 pounds of unused drugs collected at Drug Take Back event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports that 295 pounds of unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs were collected during their Drug Take Back event.

The event was held on Saturday by the sheriff’s office, in partnership with the Soldier Township and Mission Township Fire Departments.

“It was a very successful campaign.”

The sheriff’s office reports unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that leads to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.