Chiefs beat Broncos to snap two-game losing skid

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 30: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs fights through the tackle attempt of cornerback Aqib Talib #21 of the Denver Broncos during the first half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 30, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Harrison Butker kicked five field goals, Marcus Peters returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the turnover-prone Denver Broncos 29-19 on Monday night.

Alex Smith threw for 202 yards and a touchdown, most of it going to tight end Travis Kelce , who hauled in seven balls for 133 yards and the score. The Chiefs (6-2) also intercepted Trevor Siemian three times and hopped on two fumbles to beat Denver (3-4) for the fourth straight time.

Siemian finished 19 of 36 for 198 yards and a touchdown, and has now thrown eight picks and only three TD passes in the past five games. The Broncos have lost all but one of them.

