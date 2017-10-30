Coach on trial in kidnap, rape, killing of Missouri girl

By Published:
FILE - In this March 26, 2014, file photo, Craig Michael Wood, left, enters the courtroom for a hearing in Springfield, Mo. Wood is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, child kidnapping, rape and sodomy in connection with 10-year-old Hailey Owens' death in February of 2014. Opening statements are set for Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, Pool, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A defense attorney doesn’t dispute that a middle-school football coach abducted a 10-year-old Missouri girl in broad daylight in front of witnesses, then raped and killed her.

At issue is whether teacher’s aide Craig Wood deliberated before snatching Hailey Owens, as prosecutors argued Monday during opening statements, or whether it was impulsive, as the defense argues. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Wood’s attorney, Patrick Berrigan, blamed long-suppressed urges and methamphetamine. Charges against Wood include first-degree murder.

Neighbors unsuccessfully attempted to rescue Hailey in February 2014, chasing after the suspect and recording his license plate. The prosecution described Wood going to a store to buy bleach and going to a laundromat to clean his clothes. Hailey’s body was found in Wood’s basement.

Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s