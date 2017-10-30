Dem warns Trump against pardoning associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee says lawmakers must make clear to President Donald Trump that pardoning any of his associates in the Russia probe would be “unacceptable, and result in immediate, bipartisan action by Congress.”

Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and an associate were indicted Monday as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said Congress should pass legislation to protect Mueller’s job. His panel is probing the interference.

Warner said former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos’ guilty plea of lying to the FBI is “just the latest in a series of undisclosed contacts, misleading public statements, potentially compromising information, and highly questionable actions from the time of the Trump campaign.”