Fire Crews: Grill possibly the cause of Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An early morning house fire near Lake Sherwood may have been caused by the homeowner’s grill.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, the Mission Township Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on the back porch of a home in the 3000 block of Canterbury Town Rd. The homeowner explained to fire crews that he heard a popping noise outside the door.

Firefighters suspect the fire broke out due to the homeowner’s grill being so close to their wooden porch. There was no damage to the home and there were no injuries.