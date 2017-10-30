Former astronaut talks about the importance of STEM

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- She was the first African American woman to travel in space, and on Monday night she paid a visit to the Capital City.

Former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison was the key note speaker at the STEM conference which was held all day on Washburn University’s campus.

Jemison was with NASA for six years. She talked about the importance of today’s youth going into STEM fields, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

Many who attended told KSNT News it was an inspiring speech.

After her speech, Jemison took some time to take questions from the audience. Over 200 people from across Kansas attended the speech.