Halloween dangers prompts safety warnings for trick or treaters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As your kids get ready to head out trick or treating, make sure their safety comes first. With so many kids out and about, Halloween can turn into an actual nightmare, if they’re not staying safe.

Teresa Taylor with Safe Kids Shawnee County said on Halloween kids are twice more likely to be hit and killed by a car than any other time of year.

“As much as possible if there is a sidewalk available. Everyone should use a sidewalk. If there’s no sidewalk available then walking on the left hand side of the street as far left as possible. And while you’re doing that, just being very cognizant. So phones down, heads up, really paying attention to where you’re going.”

Taylor said everyone should use cross walks or intersections when crossing the street.

“As for drivers, “you have to be especially cognizant. The peak Halloween trick or treating times are 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Absolutely make sure you have no distractions in your car. Be especially cautious in residential areas where children might be walking,” said Taylor.

Safe Kids Shawnee County also recommends adult supervision for kids up to 12 years old.

Taylor said it has been found that children under the age of 12, there brain is just not developed enough.

“They’re not able to recognize the dangers in the streets, the dangers of vehicles as readily as teenagers and adults are. So we really recommend that they stay with an adult until they are the age 12.”

But for trick or treaters of any age, make costumes more visible. Use reflective tape and materials, glow sticks, and flashlights for drivers to see kids and avoid masks, so kids can see where they’re going.