Juvenile admits to killing Justice Mitchell

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 17-year-old charged as a juvenile in the shooting death of Justice Mitchell has entered a plea deal.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Shayden Byrd, of Topeka, entered guilty pleas to First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery and Using a Communication Facility to Distribute a Controlled Substance. All three charges are felonies. The plea will keep Byrd in the juvenile system.

On June 26, 2017, law enforcement responded to Church’s Chicken at 3001 SW 10th around 12:30 a.m., where they found Mitchell suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds. Mitchell was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after.

The subsequent investigation led to Byrd’s arrest. Due to his age at the time of the offense, Byrd was charged as a juvenile offender.

Byrd’s sentencing is scheduled for December 5, 2017.