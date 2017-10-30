Kansas man sentenced for trafficking of 17-year-old for sex

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 187 months in federal prison for trafficking a 17-year-old girl for sex

John H. Dickerson, 35, pleaded guilty in August to one count of the sex trafficking of a minor and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction.

A criminal complaint filed last year in U.S. District Court in Wichita said the case grew out of a human-trafficking enforcement operation conducted by the FBI and the Wichita Police Department. A Wichita police detective answered an advertisement on an adult services website. He arranged to meet a sex worker at a hotel in Wichita and to pay $200 for an hour of sex.

Dickerson dropped off a 17-year-old girl at the detective’s room. The girl and Dickerson were taken into custody. Investigators learned that that Dickerson had been paid several times to take the girl to meet customers.