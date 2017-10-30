Kansas winter wheat planting nears end

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas farmers have been busy with fall calving as well as planting next year’s winter wheat and harvesting fall row crops.

The latest update from the National Agricultural Statistics Service on Monday says about 84 percent of the state’s wheat crop has been planted.

Fall harvest is also well under way with 78 percent of the corn now cut, along with 73 percent of the soybeans. About 44 percent of the sorghum also has been harvested.

The report also shows that 12 percent of the Kansas cotton crop has been cut as well as 42 percent of sunflowers.

Fourth cutting of alfalfa is 95 percent complete.