KU’s Steven Sims named Big 12’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Courtesy: KU Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas junior wide receiver Steven Sims Jr., made his presence felt in a big way in Saturday’s Dillons Sunflower Showdown as he finished the game with a career-best 233 yards receiving and a touchdown on his way to being named the Big 12 Conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Sims’ 233 receiving yards marked his first 200-yard receiving game and the most yards by a Jayhawk since Dezmon Briscoe recorded 242 yards against Missouri in 2009. Additionally, his 233 receiving against the Wildcats are the third-most in a single game in KU history and are the fifth-most in an FBS game in 2017.

Sims hauled in a personal-best nine catches on his way to his 233 receiving yards. Four of his receptions went for 26 yards or more, including a 60-yard touchdown grab. His outing against K-State marked his third 100-yard receiving game in 2017 and the seventh of his KU career.

Sims is the second Jayhawk to pick up weekly conference honors in 2017 as his teammate redshirt-junior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr., was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 4. It marked the second-straight season multiple Jayhawks have been recognized with weekly conference awards.

Next up for Sims and the Jayhawks is an 11 a.m., kickoff against Baylor in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4.