Local events hope to shape understanding of race in your community

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The topic of race makes many uncomfortable.

Easing their community is the goal of Manhattan’s Committee on Race Reconciliation.

The group is hosting its second community conversation on race October 30 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

In light of dozens of racially charged incidents on the K-State campus, KSNT news asked the group if the city’s culture is changing. Organizers said that’s the point of their discussions. Nobody knows.

Committee Chair, Dr. Juanita McGowan said hosting an open forum with small group breakouts, aims to identify the needs of community members who make up the culturally diverse town.

“Its about being inclusive.”

The event isn’t the only open dialogue about race in the little apple. First Congregational United Church of Christ will host an anti-racism retreat November 4.

Pastor, Caela Simmons Wood said the session will focus on “understanding the concept of whiteness from a christian perspective.”

Simmons Wood said we’re seeing a resurgence of racism in society.

“Its a particular time where people are coming together and doing really hard – in depth work.”

The retreat looks to help the community unpack biases in their own lives as the seek to understand what racism is.

The event is scheduled from 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Civic Plus.