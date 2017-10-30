Manafort, Gates plead not guilty in Russia probe

Published:
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates
FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland as Rick Gates, a former business associate to Manafort and former campaign aide to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, listens at back left. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates have pleaded not guilty following their arrest on charges related to conspiracy against the United States and other felonies. The charges are the first from the special counsel investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Manafort and Gates appeared before a federal judge Monday in Washington. They are charged with a combined 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

 

