Manhattan community discusses race issues

By Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) –  People in Manhattan met on Monday to talk about the often divisive subject of race relations at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Event organizer Kevin Bryant said those discussions help combat prejudice.

“We’re not pushing dialogue, we’re just helping people express and show that there are different feelings, and emotions that go behind all the rhetoric that we hear,” he said.

A panel of community members discussed issues like police treatment of minorities and racial incidents at Kansas State University.

The event comes after recent racially-charged incidents at K-State. The most recent controversy was sparked by a couple of K-State fans who used rain ponchos to depict Ku Klux Klan hoods in a viral Snapchat post.

After the panel discussion finished talking about race relations in Manhattan, community members in the audience talked with each other about the subject.

