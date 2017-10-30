Mother Nature tricks with coldest Halloween in years

We’re tracking yet another cold front moving through Northeast Kansas today. That means more clouds, breezy skies and cooler weather. ‘MaxTrack Radar’ has been showing some sprinkles out there this morning, as the cold front moves through our neck of the woods. Pack an umbrella just in case, but the meager moisture will be coming to an end by lunchtime. Temps soared to 70° on Sunday, but don’t expect anything warmer than about 52° today. In fact, the breezy northwest winds will make it FEEL even colder outside. Northwest winds will be gusting over 30 mph (again) today, making for wind chills in the 40s this afternoon. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is dropping (seemingly by the day) and it’s down to 64°. We won’t be back up to that seasonal standard until Thursday, at the earliest. Until then – have the winter garb ready!

Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week – Happy Halloween! Be ready for another hard freeze – morning temps will be in the 20s. Along the same lines, afternoon highs will be trapped in the middle 40s – some 20°+ BELOW average. Recent computer models are suggesting a little bit of moisture out there again tomorrow. Right now it looks like the best chance for a couple chilly rain showers would be after lunchtime on Tuesday. However, if some of that moisture arrives early – we could be looking at our first snowflakes of the season. In other words, tomorrow morning is going to be more than cold enough to support snow. The models are steering away from morning moisture, but we’ll keep our eyes on them – just in case. It’s worth mentioning that skies will be fairly cloud-filled throughout this stretch. Expect gradual clearing today, but it will take several hours to mix in any appreciable sunshine. But by tomorrow – the clouds will roll back in. Don’t expect wall-to-wall sunshine until Thursday…

Speaking of – the weather pattern looks much nicer later this week. In fact, we’re looking at much more sunshine and a warming trend heading into the first weekend of November. Yes, temperatures have been sliding for the better part of the last week – but the overall ‘warmer than average’ fall forecast still holds true. We’re looking at highs approaching 70° by Sunday! After Halloween, there is NOT another rain/snow chance anywhere in the 7-Day forecast. we’ll keep our eyes on things, just in case something changes – but the first week of November looks much warmer than this last week in October has been! Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert